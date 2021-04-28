H.C. Wainwright lifts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] loss -5.56% or -0.73 points to close at $12.39 with a heavy trading volume of 6428803 shares. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat during the 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

It opened the trading session at $13.15, the shares rose to $13.20 and dropped to $12.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded -20.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 6428803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -29.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $724 million, or 50.62% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,937,448, which is approximately -21.822% of the company’s market cap and around 7.24% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,762,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.4 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $64.09 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 6,970,065 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 13,125,996 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,343,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,439,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,925,699 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,097 shares during the same period.