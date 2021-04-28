Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $222

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -2.68% or -5.01 points to close at $182.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6781543 shares. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Lilly Delivers First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Adjusts 2021 Financial Guidance.

– Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 increased 16 percent, driven by volume growth of 17 percent.

– First-quarter 2021 revenue grew 7 percent excluding revenue of $810.1 million from COVID-19 antibodies and also excluding first-quarter 2020 revenue of approximately $250 million from increased customer buying patterns and patient prescription trends.

It opened the trading session at $184.00, the shares rose to $185.87 and dropped to $180.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLY points out that the company has recorded 27.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 6781543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $215.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $147 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 71.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.71, while it was recorded at 187.23 for the last single week of trading, and 167.87 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eli Lilly and Company posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 12.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $143,107 million, or 83.90% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 110,302,100, which is approximately -0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,661,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.51 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.72 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 831 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 91,561,644 shares. Additionally, 837 investors decreased positions by around 41,706,635 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 652,129,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,397,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,829,216 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,097 shares during the same period.