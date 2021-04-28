Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell -30.53% so far this year. What now?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] loss -2.05% or -0.09 points to close at $4.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4696574 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.

It opened the trading session at $4.40, the shares rose to $4.43 and dropped to $4.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOLO points out that the company has recorded 62.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -357.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.90M shares, SOLO reached to a volume of 4696574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 779.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for SOLO stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4786.19 and a Gross Margin at -305.11. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11089.64.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -39.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$529,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.60 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 7,979,755 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,203,347 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,042,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,225,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,084,775 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 608,725 shares during the same period.