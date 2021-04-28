DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $87

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $59.459 during the day while it closed the day at $59.23. The company report on April 22, 2021 that DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following event:.

University of Miami Herbert Business School Knight Venture Leader Lecture Series on April 22, 2021. The keynote is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 4.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 15.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.74% and gained 27.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $23.17 billion, with 388.58 million shares outstanding and 328.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.25M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 7858330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $73.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $66, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.70, while it was recorded at 57.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.08 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.19 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -137.38.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -51.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.03. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$324,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 30.30%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,061 million, or 53.10% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,505,638, which is approximately 13.244% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,386,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and RAINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $991.71 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -22.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 58,297,393 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 38,218,142 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 107,106,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,622,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,659,911 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 21,063,141 shares during the same period.