DermTech Inc. [DMTK] moved up 11.13: Why It’s Important

DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ: DMTK] closed the trading session at $45.74 on 04/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.47, while the highest price level was $52.00. The company report on April 28, 2021 that DermTech to Collaborate on Longitudinal Study on Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS).

Study initiated with Researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced a collaboration with researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine, led by principal investigator, Kavita Sarin, MD, PhD, on research titled, “A Study of Longitudinal Non-Invasive Cytokine Monitoring in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.” This collaboration highlights DermTech’s commitment to using precision genomics and personalized dermatology approaches to improve the understanding of dermatological diseases.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.00 percent and weekly performance of 30.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 253.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, DMTK reached to a volume of 5000415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DermTech Inc. [DMTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMTK shares is $64.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DermTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DermTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DermTech Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

DMTK stock trade performance evaluation

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.76. With this latest performance, DMTK shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.13, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DermTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DermTech Inc. [DMTK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DermTech Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMTK.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $487 million, or 47.00% of DMTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMTK stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,887,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,370,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.66 million in DMTK stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $50.0 million in DMTK stock with ownership of nearly -10.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ:DMTK] by around 3,051,072 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,456,996 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,318,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,826,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMTK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,800,624 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 406,189 shares during the same period.