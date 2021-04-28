Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain 56.11% so far this year. What now?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] surged by $12.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $101.00 during the day while it closed the day at $97.82. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and Raises 2021 Guidance.

First Quarter Revenues Grew 64% to $460 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Operating Income Increased $104 million to $125 million.

Crocs Inc. stock has also gained 30.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CROX stock has inclined by 35.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 86.15% and gained 56.11% year-on date.

The market cap for CROX stock reached $6.37 billion, with 66.73 million shares outstanding and 62.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 9356910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $93.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $60 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $87, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 45 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.31. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 316.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.68, while it was recorded at 85.21 for the last single week of trading, and 59.99 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.57.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 40.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 148.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $68,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 621.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,278 million, or 94.20% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,862,273, which is approximately 10.904% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,265,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.36 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $572.26 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 7,739,755 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 11,541,800 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 42,931,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,213,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,625 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,987 shares during the same period.