Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] Stock trading around $10.96 per share: What’s Next?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.56%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Cloopen issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The average equity rating for RAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 159.28 million shares outstanding and 65.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, RAAS stock reached a trading volume of 1100353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.76.

RAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.31 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 11.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cloopen Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] Insider Position Details

3 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 1,224,573 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,573 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.