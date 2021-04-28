Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] moved up 2.23: Why It’s Important

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $11.44 on 04/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.08, while the highest price level was $11.505. The company report on April 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Clean Energy Fuels Corp. – CLNE.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLNE) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether Clean Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.55 percent and weekly performance of 22.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 333.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 4729968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 46.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.35. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 333.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 502.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $715 million, or 33.20% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,013,905, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,495,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.63 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.27 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 3.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 8,327,524 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,622,570 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 48,573,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,523,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,101,971 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,073,704 shares during the same period.