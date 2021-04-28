ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] stock Initiated by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $29

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $26.43 on 04/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.51, while the highest price level was $26.49. The company report on March 31, 2021 that ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States.

150 DC fast charging spots funded thus far paves the way toward Collaborative’s $1 billion national charging goal.

ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, and NATSO, representing travel plazas and truckstops, announced significant progress in the first year of the National Highway Charging Collaborative, an initiative that will leverage $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030. In its first year, the public-private Collaborative successfully funded more than 150 DC fast charging spots with additional access to more than 1,500 publicly available DC fast charging spots for consumers on ChargePoint’s existing network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.06 percent and weekly performance of 22.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 7971746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.25. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 30.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.25, while it was recorded at 22.89 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,663,585 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78 million, or 58.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 415,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 335,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.86 million in CHPT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $5.78 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 2,406,868 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,833,391 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,290,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,949,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,818,574 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,347,807 shares during the same period.