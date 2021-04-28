B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] – find out why.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: BHR] price plunged by -6.58 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) (the “Company” or “Braemar”), announced its preliminary expectations for net loss attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Adjusted FFO for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company reported a preliminary estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(11.7) million to $(10.7) million or $(0.29) to $(0.27) per share, a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted EBITDAre of $16.1 million to $17.1 million, and a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders, OP unitholders and Series B Cumulative Convertible preferred stockholders on an “as converted” basis of $9.7 million to $10.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Final results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on May 5, 2021 as previously announced.

A sum of 1478188 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 549.03K shares. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $6.32 and dropped to a low of $5.34 until finishing in the latest session at $5.54.

The one-year BHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.93. The average equity rating for BHR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHR shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on BHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

BHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, BHR shares dropped by -10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.24 and a Gross Margin at -39.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.89.

Return on Total Capital for BHR is now -5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 310.93. Additionally, BHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

BHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 15.30%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 39.20% of BHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,325,753, which is approximately -53.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 1,080,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 million in BHR stocks shares; and JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $5.93 million in BHR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR] by around 4,525,134 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,576,301 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 5,156,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,257,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,662,100 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 285,429 shares during the same period.