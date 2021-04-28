Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain 106.32% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] traded at a low on 04/27/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Ovarian Cancer Patient has Begun Treatment with Oral Endoxifen under FDA’s Expanded Access Pathway.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, announced that an ovarian cancer patient has begun treatment with Atossa’s proprietary oral Endoxifen. The FDA previously issued a “Safe to Proceed” letter under their expanded access pathway, permitting the use of Atossa’s oral Endoxifen in this patient. The patient is being treated at the University of Washington Medical Center by Dr. Barbara Goff, Surgeon-in-Chief.

“The patient has recurrent ovarian cancer and did not tolerate tamoxifen, which is sometimes prescribed for ovarian cancer as well as breast cancer,” commented Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and CEO. “The patient recently underwent functional molecular genomic testing using 3D tumor organoid cultures grown in the laboratory from the patient’s tumor to help determine potential therapies. This testing revealed that the combination of Endoxifen and alpelisib produced an exceptional tumor response. We will follow the progress of this patient and consider additional clinical studies in patients with ovarian cancer.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7706408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.25%.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $236.82 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 71.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.19M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 7706408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.45. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3686, while it was recorded at 1.8260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3024 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.60% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 518,109, which is approximately 148.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 492,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in ATOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.54 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 1,122,983 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 237,249 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 247,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,608,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,704 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 103,419 shares during the same period.