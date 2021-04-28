Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Revenue clocked in at $48.60 million, down -19.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] loss -7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $33.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Rapid advancement of AT-527 for COVID-19 –.

– Strategic collaboration with Roche to develop and commercialize AT-527 for COVID-19 –.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 82.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.04 billion with the latest information. AVIR stock price has been found in the range of $33.54 to $37.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 358.28K shares, AVIR reached a trading volume of 1174840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

Trading performance analysis for AVIR stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.28 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.20, while it was recorded at 37.39 for the last single week of trading.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]

There are presently around $1,608 million, or 58.10% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,447,692, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,411,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.42 million in AVIR stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $188.69 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 47,862,540 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,866,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,857,840 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.