Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] moved up 1.43: Why It’s Important

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] price surged by 1.43 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives Health Canada Approval for GoodHemp™ Varieties.

— Approval confirms superior variety consistency and enables sales for 2021 Canadian planting season –.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

— Tritium 3H accepts initial GoodHemp seed order for import into Canada –.

A sum of 8438593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $3.19 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

RKDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -267.92 and a Gross Margin at +35.29. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.94.

Return on Total Capital for RKDA is now -88.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.73. Additionally, RKDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] managed to generate an average of -$80,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

RKDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 153.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.20% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately 1100% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 263,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in RKDA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.52 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly 946.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 499,480 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 251,203 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 366,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,605 shares during the same period.