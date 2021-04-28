Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -3.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] loss -8.78% or -0.38 points to close at $3.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1948290 shares. The company report on April 27, 2021 that AGTC Announces Departure of Chief Scientific Officer.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, announced that Mark Shearman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, has resigned from the company to pursue another opportunity but will remain to facilitate a smooth transition through June 4, 2021.

“Dr. Shearman has had a successful tenure leading AGTC’s product candidate selection process, pre-clinical and translational research and long-term research and development planning,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “We are grateful to Mark for his valuable contributions over the last six years that resulted in the completion of several critical milestones. Mark successfully led the advancement of our pipeline such that our focus now spans development stages from the Phase 2/3 clinical program in XLRP, Phase 1/2 clinical programs in ACHM to IND enabling studies for promising product candidates in CNS, Otology and Ophthalmology.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.15, the shares rose to $4.15 and dropped to $3.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGTC points out that the company has recorded -27.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, AGTC reached to a volume of 1948290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for AGTC stock

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, AGTC shares dropped by -22.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1913.66. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1870.85.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -57.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.97. Additionally, AGTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$552,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 377.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $57 million, or 52.40% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,732,067, which is approximately 7.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 1,404,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 million in AGTC stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.17 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 1,192,819 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,829,578 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,373,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,396,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,118 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,148 shares during the same period.