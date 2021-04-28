Amcor plc [AMCR] moved down -0.60: Why It’s Important

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] closed the trading session at $11.67 on 04/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.59, while the highest price level was $11.70. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Amcor Asia Pacific Selects GEP SMART Unified Procurement Software Platform To Drive Value.

GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific – a leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products – has selected GEP SMART™, the industry’s leading procurement software platform, following a competitive selection process.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Amcor will use GEP SMART’s Spend Analysis Software to analyze and better identify savings opportunities across Asia Pacific to drive greater value to its organization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 4413498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 55.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 7.43%.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,550 million, or 37.90% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 107,754,819, which is approximately -1.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 84,261,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $983.33 million in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $645.39 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -1.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 31,421,564 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 25,625,219 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 504,189,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,236,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,476,346 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,994 shares during the same period.