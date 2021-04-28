AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Stock trading around $17.36 per share: What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.12%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock rose by 43.12%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.4. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.30 billion, with 545.00 million shares outstanding and 534.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 7922589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,989 million, or 55.30% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,612,775, which is approximately -0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,841,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.74 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $243.99 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -8.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 34,044,586 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 57,227,473 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 196,092,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,364,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,878,527 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 26,737,933 shares during the same period.