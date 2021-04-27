ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] is 168.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] closed the trading session at $6.95 on 04/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.26, while the highest price level was $7.04. The company report on April 21, 2021 that ZK International’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, xSigma Entertainmanent Announces the Acquisition of a Live Golf Betting Software.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International”) is pleased to announce that xSigma Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International, announced the acquisition of a live golf betting software. The software will serve as an enterprise B2B solution, offered to iGaming operators. xSigma Entertainment plans to beta test the software via several existing sportsbooks.

"Gambling on Golf Is About to Explode. The holy grail is in-play bets. The possibilities are endless."

The stocks have a year to date performance of 168.34 percent and weekly performance of 26.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 325.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 120.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ZKIN reached to a volume of 1694327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ZKIN stock trade performance evaluation

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.13. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares dropped by -32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 325.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 474.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 2.20% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 33.43% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 48,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.33 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 254.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 106,913 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,521 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,740 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,521 shares during the same period.