X Financial [XYF] is 101.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

X Financial [NYSE: XYF] surged by $1.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.27 during the day while it closed the day at $4.02. The company report on April 24, 2021 that X Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company” or “we”), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

X Financial stock has also gained 48.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XYF stock has inclined by 65.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.13% and gained 101.00% year-on date.

The market cap for XYF stock reached $292.82 million, with 53.54 million shares outstanding and 6.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.50K shares, XYF reached a trading volume of 1557658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X Financial [XYF]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for X Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X Financial is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

XYF stock trade performance evaluation

X Financial [XYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.89. With this latest performance, XYF shares gained by 14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for X Financial [XYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

X Financial [XYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and X Financial [XYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.69. X Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for XYF is now 15.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, X Financial [XYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.46. Additionally, XYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, X Financial [XYF] managed to generate an average of $161,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for X Financial [XYF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X Financial posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 322.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for X Financial go to 29.31%.

X Financial [XYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.80% of XYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYF stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 315,728, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; AWH CAPITAL, L.P., holding 176,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in XYF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.47 million in XYF stock with ownership of nearly 54.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in X Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in X Financial [NYSE:XYF] by around 214,943 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 29,097 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 694,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 938,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 652 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,165 shares during the same period.