why W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.60

W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE: GRA] jumped around 4.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $68.38 at the close of the session, up 6.44%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of W.R. Grace & Co. Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating W.R. Grace & Co. (“Grace”) (NYSE: GRA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Grace’s agreement to be acquired by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Standard Industries Holdings will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Grace common stock for $70.00 per share in cash.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock is now 24.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRA Stock saw the intraday high of $68.44 and lowest of $68.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.17, which means current price is +26.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 415.85K shares, GRA reached a trading volume of 16713320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRA shares is $69.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for W. R. Grace & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $80 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for W. R. Grace & Co. stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GRA shares from 89 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Grace & Co. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GRA stock performed recently?

W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, GRA shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.22, while it was recorded at 64.95 for the last single week of trading, and 52.80 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.64. W. R. Grace & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for GRA is now 11.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 875.67. Additionally, GRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA] managed to generate an average of -$450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.W. R. Grace & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W. R. Grace & Co. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Grace & Co. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for W. R. Grace & Co. [GRA]

There are presently around $3,646 million, or 87.00% of GRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRA stocks are: 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,865,008, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,669,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.21 million in GRA stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $193.21 million in GRA stock with ownership of nearly 74.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Grace & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Grace & Co. [NYSE:GRA] by around 6,755,358 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 7,773,614 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,232,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,761,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,548,122 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,189,510 shares during the same period.