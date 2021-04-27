Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is 15.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $38.84 on 04/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.73, while the highest price level was $39.625. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser to Release First Quarter Results on April 30.

Webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2021 results on Friday, April 30, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, WY reached to a volume of 6511374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.79, while it was recorded at 38.29 for the last single week of trading, and 31.34 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +21.42. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 11.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,047 million, or 84.70% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,328,627, which is approximately -0.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 66,778,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.05 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 1.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 46,928,319 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 29,484,285 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 542,705,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 619,118,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,403,182 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,155,017 shares during the same period.