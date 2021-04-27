Wall Street Analyst Resumed Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $9.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced that the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13718718. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 268.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $8.82 to $9.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 9492486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $11.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $6 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $2,109 million, or 72.80% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 27,170,064, which is approximately 71.236% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,472,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.49 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.93 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 12.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 42,919,415 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 35,124,919 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 143,936,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,980,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,200,787 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,384,838 shares during the same period.