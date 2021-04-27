Wall Street Analyst Downgrade OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Organigram Expands Edison Cannabis Co. Dried Flower Portfolio with Two New High THC Strains: GMO Cookies and MAC-1.

As part of the continued expansion of its Edison Cannabis Co. (“Edison”) line of products, Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of two new Edison dried flower strains including the potent GMO Cookies and legendary citrus diesel MAC-1.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Both strains feature a distinct phenotypic profile, flavour and aroma as a result of being grown in one of Organigram’s strain specific micro-climates.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. represents 298.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $805.23 million with the latest information. OGI stock price has been found in the range of $2.5799 to $2.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.74M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 5765222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -26.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $92 million, or 15.12% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,672,240, which is approximately 3.474% of the company’s market cap and around 19.66% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,428,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.06 million in OGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.74 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 10,463,101 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,369,163 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 22,336,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,168,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,294 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 733,590 shares during the same period.