Wall Street Analyst Downgrade J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ: JCOM] traded at a low on 04/26/21, posting a -2.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $121.30. The company report on April 20, 2021 that J2 Global Announces Plan to Separate Into Two Leading Publicly Traded Companies.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading internet information and services company, announced its plan to separate the company into two independent publicly traded companies – J2 Global and Consensus – through a spin-off of at least 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Consensus common stock to J2 shareholders. The separation is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, shareholders will own two category-leading independent public companies, each well positioned for long-term success and superior value creation. J2 will host a live audio webcast and conference call led by members of the management team to discuss the transaction on April 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (details below).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1333497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of J2 Global Inc. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for JCOM stock reached $5.27 billion, with 44.49 million shares outstanding and 42.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 597.22K shares, JCOM reached a trading volume of 1333497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCOM shares is $166.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for J2 Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $87 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for J2 Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $90, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on JCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J2 Global Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, JCOM shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.82, while it was recorded at 122.87 for the last single week of trading, and 89.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.46 and a Gross Margin at +67.90. J2 Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.07.

Return on Total Capital for JCOM is now 11.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.24. Additionally, JCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] managed to generate an average of $31,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.J2 Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J2 Global Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J2 Global Inc. go to 11.40%.

There are presently around $5,836 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,139,299, which is approximately -2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,170,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.86 million in JCOM stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $361.55 million in JCOM stock with ownership of nearly 7.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J2 Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ:JCOM] by around 3,843,269 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 4,205,979 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 40,065,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,114,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCOM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 921,711 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 577,272 shares during the same period.