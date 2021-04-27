Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] moved up 16.49: Why It’s Important

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.70%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Voyager Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for Gene Therapy Candidate VY-HTT01 for Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

One-Time Gene Therapy to be Evaluated in Patients with Early Huntington’s Disease.

Initiation of VYTAL Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at Multiple Sites Expected this Year.

Over the last 12 months, VYGR stock dropped by -51.34%. The average equity rating for VYGR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $206.18 million, with 37.29 million shares outstanding and 31.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.34K shares, VYGR stock reached a trading volume of 7291869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock. On December 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VYGR shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

VYGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.70. With this latest performance, VYGR shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.00. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.47.

Return on Total Capital for VYGR is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.85. Additionally, VYGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] managed to generate an average of $205,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

VYGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYGR.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $149 million, or 73.90% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 6,391,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,392,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.45 million in VYGR stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $14.75 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 2,574,249 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,996,562 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,844,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,415,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,103 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,687 shares during the same period.