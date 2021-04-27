Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain 8.36% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $115.92 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Starbucks Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Starbucks Corporation represents 1.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $134.57 billion with the latest information. SBUX stock price has been found in the range of $115.06 to $117.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 5890592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $108 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $120, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.40, while it was recorded at 116.48 for the last single week of trading, and 95.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 50.86%.

There are presently around $94,983 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,927,716, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,208,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.52 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -5.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,217 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,472,038 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 31,706,885 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 737,201,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,380,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 278 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,958,089 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,940,195 shares during the same period.