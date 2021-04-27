Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] moved up 4.50: Why It’s Important

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] jumped around 0.44 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.22 at the close of the session, up 4.50%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – SEAH).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (“SEAC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SEAH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which SEAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with SGHC Limited (“SGHC”), and result in SGHC becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, SEAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 9.3% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the SEAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 299.87K shares, SEAH reached a trading volume of 22762871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$68,055 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 21,092,371 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,750,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,842,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,092,371 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.