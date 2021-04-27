Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] is 25.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SJ] surged by $1.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.62 during the day while it closed the day at $10.90. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Scienjoy Becomes One of the First Live Streaming Platforms in Mainland China to Offer Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, announced it has officially launched Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) on its live streaming platforms, making it one of the first live streaming platforms in mainland China to adopt the technology.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This announcement follows the Company’s strategic partnership with Snipp Interactive Inc., a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, to create a new loyalty and rewards system and explore enabling live streaming broadcasters to mint NFTs. NFTs are one-of-a-kind tokenized digital assets that are tracked by using blockchain, which provides a digital certificate of ownership, tracks purchase and trading of the asset, certifies a digital asset to be unique, and protects against duplication. This ownership tracking technology has allowed assets in the digital world to be bought and sold like any piece of physical property.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock has also gained 14.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SJ stock has inclined by 24.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.52% and gained 25.86% year-on date.

The market cap for SJ stock reached $292.66 million, with 26.85 million shares outstanding and 2.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 828.57K shares, SJ reached a trading volume of 13984225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scienjoy Holding Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

SJ stock trade performance evaluation

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, SJ shares gained by 45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.72.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]: Insider Ownership positions

4 institutional holders increased their position in Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:SJ] by around 7,809 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,771 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,587 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,241 shares during the same period.