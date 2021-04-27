Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Stock trading around $8.70 per share: What’s Next?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RVPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 101.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 113.24%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Reviva Announces Full Details of Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results for Acute Schizophrenia.

Met endpoints for safety and efficacy in 234 patients’ clinical trial with Acute Schizophrenia or Schizoaffective Disorder.

Met primary endpoint of reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score for Schizophrenia.

Over the last 12 months, RVPH stock dropped by -16.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.78 million, with 9.23 million shares outstanding and 5.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.10K shares, RVPH stock reached a trading volume of 84301490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RVPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.24. With this latest performance, RVPH shares gained by 59.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] managed to generate an average of -$756,678 per employee.Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.00% of RVPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVPH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 358,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in RVPH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in RVPH stock with ownership of nearly 6007.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RVPH] by around 559,982 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,282,246 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,282,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVPH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,300 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,282,211 shares during the same period.