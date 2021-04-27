QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is -8.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] price surged by 2.61 percent to reach at $3.53. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced that it will publish the Company’s financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the close of the market on the Company’s Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 results which will be broadcast live on April 28, 2021, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13718356.

A sum of 9663399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.10M shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated shares reached a high of $139.69 and dropped to a low of $135.12 until finishing in the latest session at $138.96.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.28. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $170.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $195 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $160, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.36, while it was recorded at 135.39 for the last single week of trading, and 131.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 24.48%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,460 million, or 77.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,616,214, which is approximately 0.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,999,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.91 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,142 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 58,611,769 shares. Additionally, 861 investors decreased positions by around 60,354,313 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 740,706,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 859,672,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 299 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,018,458 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,989 shares during the same period.