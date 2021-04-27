PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] stock Reiterated by Wunderlich analyst, price target now $30

PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE: PHX] gained 14.85% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 23, 2021 that PHX MINERALS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On May 6, 2021.

PHX MINERALS INC., “PHX,” (NYSE: PHX), announced it will release results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2021. Management’s discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the “Investors” section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the access code 40717.

PHX Minerals Inc. represents 22.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.56 million with the latest information. PHX stock price has been found in the range of $2.32 to $2.7766.

If compared to the average trading volume of 256.74K shares, PHX reached a trading volume of 1805674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2009, representing the official price target for PHX Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Hold rating on PHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PHX Minerals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.20. With this latest performance, PHX shares dropped by -12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.75 and a Gross Margin at +8.60. PHX Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.55.

Return on Total Capital for PHX is now -5.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.30. Additionally, PHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] managed to generate an average of -$1,408,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.PHX Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PHX Minerals Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHX.

There are presently around $23 million, or 31.80% of PHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHX stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,610,602, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 2,359,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 million in PHX stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $1.64 million in PHX stock with ownership of nearly -33.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PHX Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE:PHX] by around 129,537 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,209,191 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,424,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,763,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,793 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 396,458 shares during the same period.