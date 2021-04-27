Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is 12.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] jumped around 4.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $76.27 at the close of the session, up 7.00%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Otis Worldwide Corp to Host Earnings Call.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76548.

Otis Worldwide Corporation stock is now 12.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OTIS Stock saw the intraday high of $76.88 and lowest of $74.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.98, which means current price is +24.46% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 6073837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $75.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OTIS stock performed recently?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.34 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.55, while it was recorded at 72.00 for the last single week of trading, and 64.59 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.99%.

Insider trade positions for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $28,446 million, or 88.30% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,456,285, which is approximately -1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 33,597,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.46 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -0.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 27,000,114 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 27,616,355 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 318,348,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,964,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,582,157 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,667 shares during the same period.