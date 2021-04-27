Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $2.58 billion, down -4.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price surged by 10.54 percent to reach at $2.06. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Opendoor to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, May 11, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

A sum of 15150678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.95M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.62 and dropped to a low of $19.23 until finishing in the latest session at $21.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.41, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -17.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.32. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$273,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,457.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,059 million, or 54.30% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.2 million in OPEN stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $468.19 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 230,512,993 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,182,142 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,202,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,898,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,358,720 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,066,208 shares during the same period.