MICT Inc. [MICT] fell -10.58% so far this year. What now?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.89 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on April 26, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Subsidiary Micronet, Inc. Secures Certification to Operate Its Smart Camera Product on T-Mobile’s Global Mobile Network.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced that on April 23, 2021 its majority-owned Micronet subsidiary secured certification to operate its smart camera product on T-Mobile’s global mobile network.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company further announced that the T-Mobile certification gives Micronet the ability to advance its sales process with two significant potential customers to launch video telematics offerings. The Company expects this certification to further facilitate additional Micronet sales advancement with potential customers.

MICT Inc. stock has also gained 16.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MICT stock has declined by -17.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.28% and lost -10.58% year-on date.

The market cap for MICT stock reached $208.54 million, with 65.35 million shares outstanding and 34.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 11517827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MICT Inc. [MICT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 173.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

MICT stock trade performance evaluation

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.25. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1060, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6921 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.70% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,813,887, which is approximately 4706.448% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,533,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in MICT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.21 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 47.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 5,833,074 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 45,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,268,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,147,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,509 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 33,224 shares during the same period.