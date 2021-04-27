Market cap of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] reaches 1.90B – now what?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price plunged by -24.97 percent to reach at -$2.28. The company report on April 23, 2021 that INOVIO Planning for ex-US Global Phase 3 Trial for INO-4800.

Given universal eligibility and broad availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., DoD JPEO-CBRND has notified INOVIO that it will discontinue funding for the Phase 3 INO-4800 trial.

INOVIO adjusts INO-4800 clinical development strategy to focus on global unmet COVID-19 vaccine needs.

A sum of 54618236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.44M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $7.04 and dropped to a low of $6.49 until finishing in the latest session at $6.85.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 257.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.62. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.14 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO.

There are presently around $452 million, or 32.30% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,242,941, which is approximately 3.871% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,185,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.92 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.93 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 11.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 10,191,505 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,143,781 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 50,622,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,957,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,583,048 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,818,392 shares during the same period.