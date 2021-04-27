Market cap of Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] reaches 104.42M – now what?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] traded at a high on 04/26/21, posting a 16.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.93. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Elys Game Technology Achieves Record Annual Revenue of $37.3 Million for 2020.

Web-based gaming turnover increases 54% versus the same period last year.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The complete financial results are available in the Company’s Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021, which is available at www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1139097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at 11.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.72%.

The market cap for ELYS stock reached $104.42 million, with 17.02 million shares outstanding and 8.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.66K shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 1139097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has ELYS stock performed recently?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.13. With this latest performance, ELYS shares dropped by -12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.06. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.66.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$95,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 327,749, which is approximately 225.953% of the company’s market cap and around 47.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 83,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in ELYS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 405,265 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,732 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 127,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,735 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400 shares during the same period.