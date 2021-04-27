Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 2.24B – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.65 during the day while it closed the day at $14.64. The company report on April 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAN, CS, EBS, RMO INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (CAN)Class Period: 2/10/2021 – 4/9/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2021SECURITIES FRAUDTo learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/.

Canaan Inc. stock has also gained 18.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has inclined by 179.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 621.18% and gained 146.88% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $2.24 billion, with 155.50 million shares outstanding and 110.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.98M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 8479920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.06. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -19.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 621.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 13.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.44. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

25 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 8,425,712 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,704,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,493,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,613,529 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,283 shares during the same period.