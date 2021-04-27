Market cap of Aphria Inc. [APHA] reaches 4.68B – now what?

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Broken Coast Enters the Concentrates Category by Adding Wax to its Product Offerings.

Broken Coast Cannabis elevates existing product portfolio by introducing high THC Wax made from premium B.C. Flower.

Available in popular strains Stargazer, Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky.

Over the last 12 months, APHA stock rose by 317.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.68 billion, with 316.80 million shares outstanding and 311.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.74M shares, APHA stock reached a trading volume of 6240249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aphria Inc. [APHA]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for APHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11.

APHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aphria Inc. [APHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, APHA shares dropped by -17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aphria Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $719 million, or 18.66% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,362,308, which is approximately 149.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,801,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.3 million in APHA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $49.59 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 22,623,985 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,396,803 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 20,644,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,664,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,958,081 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,144,440 shares during the same period.