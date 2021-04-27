Market Analysts see Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, up 5.00%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced that Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview and business update at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, at 3:45p.m. ET.

The company presentation may also be accessed by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website under the “Events and Presentations” at www.iterumtx.com.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is now 27.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITRM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.27 and lowest of $1.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.02, which means current price is +35.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.87M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 7286670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.13

How has ITRM stock performed recently?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5328, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0909 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Insider trade positions for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.10% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.83 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,104,648 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 201,007 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,627,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,933,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,955,668 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 201,007 shares during the same period.