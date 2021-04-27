Market Analysts see Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Grubhub Inc. [NYSE: GRUB] loss -2.45% or -1.78 points to close at $70.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1686444 shares. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Upper90 Closes $55 Million Equity Fund Focused on Leading eCommerce Companies.

Upper90, the leading provider of growth credit designed to help founders solve their most-pressing capital needs while maintaining maximum ownership in their respective companies, announced it has raised a $55 million equity fund dedicated to eCommerce businesses. The new fund will primarily focus on eCommerce aggregators and enables Upper90 to provide equity capital to help earlier-stage, capital-intensive technology businesses optimize their capital structure for long-term success.

Led by CEO Billy Libby, former Head of Quantitative Execution Sales at Goldman Sachs, CIO Alex Urdea, former Managing Director and Director of Risk at Solus Alternative Asset Management, and Chairman Jason Finger, co-founder and former CEO of Seamless (NYSE: GRUB), the firm has backed pioneering online marketplace businesses like Thrasio, the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands globally, and Clearbanc, a leading provider of revenue based financing. In addition, Upper90 has become the preferred hybrid capital partner for innovative eCommerce aggregators globally.

It opened the trading session at $72.02, the shares rose to $72.08 and dropped to $70.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRUB points out that the company has recorded -12.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, GRUB reached to a volume of 1686444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grubhub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Grubhub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grubhub Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRUB in the course of the last twelve months was 89.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for GRUB stock

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.03, while it was recorded at 71.47 for the last single week of trading, and 71.66 for the last 200 days.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.43 and a Gross Margin at +27.97. Grubhub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.56.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.44. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] managed to generate an average of -$54,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Grubhub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grubhub Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grubhub Inc. go to 62.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]

There are presently around $7,159 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRUB stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 16,538,183, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,262,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.22 million in GRUB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $553.3 million in GRUB stock with ownership of nearly 2.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grubhub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Grubhub Inc. [NYSE:GRUB] by around 13,653,633 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 11,512,000 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 75,904,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,070,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,334 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,863,707 shares during the same period.