Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain 8.51% so far this year. What now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] price plunged by -3.80 percent to reach at -$2.32. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Philips delivers Q1 sales of EUR 3.8 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts to EUR 40 million and Adjusted EBITA margin improves 390 basis points to 9.5%.

April 26, 2021First-quarter highlights.

Following the agreement to sell the Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital, this business is reported as a discontinued operation as of Q1 2021. Consequently, sales and results from the Domestic Appliances business are no longer included in the results of continuing operations.

A sum of 1182766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 513.62K shares. Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares reached a high of $59.00 and dropped to a low of $58.34 until finishing in the latest session at $58.78.

The one-year PHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.24. The average equity rating for PHG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $60.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

PHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, PHG shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.44, while it was recorded at 60.23 for the last single week of trading, and 52.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.42. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $14,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 4.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 9,300,808 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 2,061,545 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 66,641,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,004,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,399,007 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 400,382 shares during the same period.