Knoll Inc. [KNL] Stock trading around $23.70 per share: What’s Next?

Knoll Inc. [NYSE: KNL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.72%.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Over the last 12 months, KNL stock rose by 146.62%. The one-year Knoll Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.2. The average equity rating for KNL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 49.14 million shares outstanding and 47.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.09K shares, KNL stock reached a trading volume of 1709653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knoll Inc. [KNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNL shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Knoll Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Knoll Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on KNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knoll Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNL in the course of the last twelve months was 2295.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Knoll Inc. [KNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, KNL shares gained by 42.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.61 for Knoll Inc. [KNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knoll Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knoll Inc. [KNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.92. Knoll Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.62.

Return on Total Capital for KNL is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.02. Additionally, KNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] managed to generate an average of $2,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Knoll Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KNL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knoll Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knoll Inc. go to 14.00%.

Knoll Inc. [KNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,045 million, or 88.80% of KNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,170,340, which is approximately 1.462% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,556,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.99 million in KNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.08 million in KNL stock with ownership of nearly 6.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knoll Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Knoll Inc. [NYSE:KNL] by around 3,871,695 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,303,655 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 35,905,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,081,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,990 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 983,292 shares during the same period.