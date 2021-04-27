KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Etsy Inc. [ETSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] traded at a low on 04/26/21, posting a -4.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $205.18. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Etsy to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4192514 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Etsy Inc. stands at 4.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $25.55 billion, with 126.01 million shares outstanding and 125.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 4192514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $237.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $205 to $245, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.88, while it was recorded at 209.33 for the last single week of trading, and 164.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 48.10%.

There are presently around $22,732 million, or 89.40% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,902,095, which is approximately 7.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,701,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.69 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 26.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 19,650,718 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 21,086,825 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 70,051,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,788,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,973,712 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,963 shares during the same period.