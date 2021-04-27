JP Morgan slashes price target on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] – find out why.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price surged by 1.43 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on April 27, 2021 that JetBlue’s First Airbus A220-300 Featuring Incredible Comfort, Lower Operating Costs and Superior Performance Enters Scheduled Service.

Game-Changing Aircraft Will Initially Operate Between the Northeast and Florida with Second A220 Delivery Scheduled for This Week.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft has officially entered scheduled service with the first revenue flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) departing just before 5 o’clock this evening. The aircraft – which was assembled at Airbus’s U.S. production facility in Mobile, Ala. – is scheduled to operate between the Northeast and Florida for the next several weeks. JetBlue’s second A220 is on track for delivery in the coming days, with the third expected to arrive next month.

A sum of 7267486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.19M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $20.865 and dropped to a low of $20.40 until finishing in the latest session at $20.57.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.6. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $21.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.67, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,142 million, or 82.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,926,719, which is approximately 71.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.14 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $531.84 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 16.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 53,573,980 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,424,070 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 178,982,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,980,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,169,524 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,987 shares during the same period.