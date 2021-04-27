Inpixon [INPX] Revenue clocked in at $9.30 million, up 15.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] gained 1.72% or 0.02 points to close at $1.18 with a heavy trading volume of 14220201 shares. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Inpixon Enters Rapidly Growing Mobile Augmented Reality Market with Acquisition of AR, Computer Vision and 3D Reconstruction Technologies.

Acquisition Adds Next-Generation 3D Mapping, Virtual Map Overlays, and Spatial Positioning for Advanced Navigation, Smarter Buildings, and Enhanced User Experiences.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced the acquisition of a suite of augmented reality (AR), computer vision, localization, navigation, mapping, and 3D reconstruction technologies, including patents, trademarks, software and related intellectual property, from Visualix. The solutions leverage patent-pending technologies and a smartphone’s camera and on-board sensors to create 3D models of indoor spaces; position the user on a map with centimeter-level accuracy; provide turn-by-turn, visually-guided navigation; overlay virtual artifacts onto the live map displaying key information, such as room name, amenities, photos or reviews; and make the navigated experience sharable with others.

It opened the trading session at $1.19, the shares rose to $1.23 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded 11.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 14220201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3040, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2292 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -270.05 and a Gross Margin at +32.91. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -314.39.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -74.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.81. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$153,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.10% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 920,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in INPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.48 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 288.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 4,583,274 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 197,673 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 129,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,910,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,425 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 159,152 shares during the same period.