Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Stock trading around $1.84 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.71%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Weekend Premiere of Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! Delivers Massive Success With Over 2 Million Views.

Schwarzenegger to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight to Promote The New Series and Share Exclusive Clips.

Following the Friday April 23rd premiere, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!, of the highly-anticipated animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) announced that the double-episode premiere delivered an enormous two million+ views opening weekend.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock rose by 584.78%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $542.58 million, with 300.32 million shares outstanding and 278.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.50M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 15096130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 217.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -30.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 584.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9348, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5787 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 11.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,557,486, which is approximately 57.463% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,497,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.25 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 130.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 6,298,871 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,235,799 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,161,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,696,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,198,606 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 774,809 shares during the same period.