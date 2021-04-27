For Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN], Analyst sees a rise to $5.75. What next?

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] traded at a high on 04/26/21, posting a 24.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.12. The company report on April 9, 2021 that UPDATE- Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020(1) Unaudited Financial Results.

— Fourth Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume grew YoY6.5% to RMB3,088 million—– Fourth Quarter Net Income grew YoY258.8% to RMB81.1 million–.

Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10369747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jiayin Group Inc. stands at 15.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.63%.

The market cap for JFIN stock reached $353.86 million, with 54.02 million shares outstanding and 25.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, JFIN reached a trading volume of 10369747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JFIN shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jiayin Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77.

How has JFIN stock performed recently?

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.83. With this latest performance, JFIN shares dropped by -24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.24 and a Gross Margin at +81.60. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.

Earnings analysis for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jiayin Group Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFIN.

Insider trade positions for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]

Positions in Jiayin Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ:JFIN] by around 207,548 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 133,748 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 84,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFIN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,548 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 110,879 shares during the same period.