For Brinker International Inc. [EAT], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] plunged by -$2.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $69.40 during the day while it closed the day at $65.34. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Brinker International, Inc. To Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 to review third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on April 28, 2021. The company may also provide other business updates.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker’s investor relations website at https://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

Brinker International Inc. stock has also loss -6.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAT stock has inclined by 2.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.77% and gained 15.50% year-on date.

The market cap for EAT stock reached $3.00 billion, with 45.30 million shares outstanding and 44.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.15K shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 1478008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $72.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on EAT stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 45 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 311.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.33, while it was recorded at 67.13 for the last single week of trading, and 52.48 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.57 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 96.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 41.77%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,085 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,857,301, which is approximately 8.285% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,855,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.23 million in EAT stocks shares; and TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, currently with $157.91 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 179.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 10,356,223 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 9,632,146 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 27,231,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,219,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,853 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,660,038 shares during the same period.