For Altria Group Inc. [MO], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a low on 04/26/21, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.22. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 First-Quarter Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2021 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7567974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $85.82 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.55M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 7567974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $52.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 46.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.26, while it was recorded at 47.18 for the last single week of trading, and 42.90 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.77 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.40.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 32.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,038.08. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 985.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $628,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.42%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $53,329 million, or 61.50% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,602,507, which is approximately -0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 130,577,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.37 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 7.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 53,220,101 shares. Additionally, 762 investors decreased positions by around 85,116,013 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 986,984,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,320,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,368,141 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 13,099,836 shares during the same period.