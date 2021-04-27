Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Stock trading around $57.10 per share: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.64%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Foot Locker, Inc., Selects FreedomPay to Deliver the ‘Next Level’ Retail Experience In-Store in the U.S.

Global Athletic Retailer To Leverage FreedomPay Next Level Commerce Payment Solutions In All U.S. Based Stores.

, Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, and FreedomPay announced the implementation of FreedomPay’s leading edge commerce platform across Foot Locker, Inc.’s 2,000 + US stores.

Over the last 12 months, FL stock rose by 147.83%. The one-year Foot Locker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.28. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.76 billion, with 104.00 million shares outstanding and 90.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, FL stock reached a trading volume of 1511085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $57.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $50 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $75, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on FL stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FL shares from 47 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.61, while it was recorded at 57.67 for the last single week of trading, and 41.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.59. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.08. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $6,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 11.64%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,386 million, or 95.60% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,930,344, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,194,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.99 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $499.54 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -5.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 22,685,282 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 10,830,876 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 60,806,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,322,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,353,272 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,218 shares during the same period.