Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] moved down -1.41: Why It’s Important

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, down -1.41%. The company report on April 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EBON.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: EBON) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-09859, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ebang securities during the Class Period, you have until June 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBON Stock saw the intraday high of $4.22 and lowest of $4.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.95, which means current price is +6.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.31M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 10436702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97.

How has EBON stock performed recently?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -46.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.43 and a Gross Margin at -28.02. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.88.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -69.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.76. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$147,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Insider trade positions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.90% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 661,707, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.77% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 150,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in EBON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.59 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 2440.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 1,165,341 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 199,395 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,335,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 990,597 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 190,417 shares during the same period.